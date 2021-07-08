Garibashvili Hosts Azerbaijani Culture Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili hosted today Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov in Tbilisi, with parties discussing the situation in the region, and the recent deal between Yerevan and Buku over the swap of war prisoners with landmine maps, that was brokered by Georgia and the U.S.

PM Garibashvili pledged Georgia’s readiness to take on the role of mediator in the future as well, to “support the dialogue process aimed at peacefully resolving the conflicts in the region,” stated the Government Administration’s press service.

According to the same report, the PM thanked Minister Karimov for Baku’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and on his part reiterated support to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The Culture Ministry of Azerbaijan reported that cooperation in the culture and humanitarian areas were the focus of the meeting.

As part of the trip to Tbilisi, the Azerbaijani Culture Minister previously on July 6 met his Georgian colleague Tea Tsulukiani, Foreign Minister, Deputy PM David Zalkaliani and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

