Diplomatic Missions Decry Gov’t Leaders’ ‘Failure’ to Condemn Violence

Some 20 diplomatic missions to Georgia have denounced today’s attacks that took place during the Tbilisi Pride counter-rally, and “the failure of the government leaders and religious officials to condemn this violence.”

Stressing that participation in peaceful gatherings is a human right guaranteed by the Georgian constitution, the joint statement highlighted that “violence is simply unacceptable and cannot be excused.”

The diplomatic missions called for prosecuting “to the full extent of the law” the persons who incited or committed the violent acts.

“We call on all Georgia’s leaders and law enforcement to act swiftly to protect those exercising their Constitutional rights to freedom of expression and assembly, to protect journalists exercising freedom of the press, and to publicly condemn violence,” the signatory missions asserted.

The statement was signed by Embassies of Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States, also the EU Delegation and the European Union Monitoring Mission.

