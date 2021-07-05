Reports: Foreign Man Stabbed in Homophobic Attack over Earring

A foreign man has been stabbed in Tbilisi in an alleged homophobic attack for wearing an earring, amid today’s mass violence that erupted during the anti-Pride rally organized by far-right groups, media reports say.

The stabbing took place on Kosta Khetagurovi street, just some 800 meters away from downtown Tbilisi, the epicenter of the violent counter-rally which left multiple persons injured. Formula news cited an eye-witness account that the victim was a tourist, who the attackers perceived to be gay.

They allegedly beat the man up first and then stabbed him with a knife, according to media reports.

Interior Ministry said it detained one Georgian citizen on the spot, on charges of attempted intentional murder (Article 19-108, Criminal Code). The police report did not confirm if there were any other attackers involved in the incident, and whether they were part of the counter-rally against today’s Pride March, canceled since.

The Ministry statement cited the detainee’s relatives as saying the attacker suffered from mental issues. The crime envisages a prison term from 7 to 15 years.