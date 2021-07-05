Counter rally against July 5 Pride March. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
News

Police Call on Pride Activists Not to Hold Public March

05/07/2021 - 13:58
117 Less than a minute

The Interior Ministry has called on Tbilisi Pride activists not to hold today’s March “in a public space,” amid the ongoing violent counter-rally.

The statement elaborated that holding the concluding event for Pride Week on Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare, poses risks to those participating.

The Ministry said its representatives have warned Tbilisi Pride organizers about the said risks “repeatedly.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
05/07/2021 - 13:58
117 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Diplomatic Missions Decry Gov’t Leaders’ ‘Failure’ to Condemn Violence

05/07/2021 - 17:27

Reports: Foreign Man Stabbed in Homophobic Attack over Earring

05/07/2021 - 16:56

Police Vow to Investigate Attacks Against Tbilisi Pride, Shame Movement Offices

05/07/2021 - 15:38

Far-Right Groups Massively Attack Journalists

05/07/2021 - 13:02
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button