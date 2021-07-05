News
Police Call on Pride Activists Not to Hold Public March
The Interior Ministry has called on Tbilisi Pride activists not to hold today’s March “in a public space,” amid the ongoing violent counter-rally.
The statement elaborated that holding the concluding event for Pride Week on Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare, poses risks to those participating.
The Ministry said its representatives have warned Tbilisi Pride organizers about the said risks “repeatedly.”
