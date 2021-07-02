President Zurabishvili Visits France

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili visited Paris on June 30 – July 1, where she met French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, and participated in Generation Equality Forum.

At the July 1 meeting with her French counterpart, President Zurabishvili discussed Black Sea security, EU involvement in the region, and furthering bilateral relations, Georgia’s Presidential Administration reported. The two officials also discussed continuing with the Franco-Georgian “Amilakhvari Dialogue,” launched in 2019.

The Georgian President also talked with President Macron about the “grave humanitarian situation” in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, as well as arbitrary detentions along the occupation line.

Detentions of Georgian citizens by the Kremlin-backed forces were also discussed at President Zurabishvili’s June 30 meeting with the UN Secretary-General, namely the case of Zaza Gakheladze, a Georgian citizen illegally sentenced to more than 12 years in Tskhinvali prison.

“I fully hope the international community will get involved in helping with his speedy release,” tweeted the Georgian President afterward.

