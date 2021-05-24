New Deputy Economy Minister Appointed

Mariam Kvrivishvili, 30, has been tapped as the new Deputy Economy Minister today, to oversee the development of tourism, aviation, and resorts. Before the appointment, she was a Georgian Dream MP and served as the Deputy Chair of the European Integration Committee.

The move comes amid the shift of the Namakhvani HPP protest to the capital, Tbilisi, where activists are demanding the resignation of Economy Minister Natia Turnava, and the launch of criminal investigations against any officials, including the Minister, involved in drafting and signing the state contract with the investor.

Kvrivishvili served as the Head of the National Tourism Administration under the Economy Ministry in 2019-2020, before being elected to the legislature in the October 2020 parliamentary polls. She worked in the private sector in 2014-2019, and held the post of Deputy Head of the National Tourism Administration in 2012-2014.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration at the International Black Sea University in Tbilisi, and has studied a course in the same field at the University of California, Berkeley.

