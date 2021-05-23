Rally against Namakhvani HPP in Tbilisi. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
In Photos: Tbilisi Hosts Massive Protest Against Namakhvani HPP

23/05/2021 - 23:25
77 Less than a minute

Over 200-days-long protest in western Georgia’s Rioni River valley against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant project shifted today in Tbilisi, the capital.

Thousands, on all sides of the left-right political spectrum, have gathered at Tbilisi’s First Republic Square to protest against the controversial project. The protest leaders are demanding the termination of the government’s contract with Namakhvani HPP investor, imposing a moratorium on similar projects until a coordinated energy policy is developed, and launching probes against officials involved in drafting and signing the document, including Economy Minister Natia Turnava. Protest leader Varlam Goletiani said they will “paralyze” the capital city unless the Government of Georgia meets their demands by Monday noon.

Varlam Goletiani, the protest leader, addressing the crowd protesting at Tbilisi’s First Republic Square against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
The banner reads “Lechkhumi,” one of the western regions that along with Imereti is the location of Namakhvani HPP project. Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
The Akopashvili family banner spotted a the protest at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Davit Shalikashvili for Civil.ge
Georgia’s national tricolor flag of 1918-1921 and 1991-2004 made a protest comeback at rallies against the Namakhvani HPP project. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
The banner announced that people from Racha, the western region are joining the protest. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Maka Suladze, one of the Rioni Valley locals, that co-led Namakhvani protests, addressing the rally. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Mirza Nozadze, one of the protest leaders addressing the rally. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
A striking worker of ‘Borjomi’ mineral water company joined the rally in a show of solidarity with Namakhvani protesters. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Western Chiatura Municipality resident, who participates in months-long protests against Georgian Manganese, a company that runs a mining business in Chiatura town, also arrived at the protest to express solidarity with the protest. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
“No to Satanic System,’ reads the banner. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Striking worker of the western Ozurgeti-based Gulistani flour milling plant also joined the protest. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protest against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant at Tbilisi’s Republic Square. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
“[Nearby Soviet-era] Lajanuri HPP extincted unique grapevine species,” reads the left banner, while the right reads “EU HELP US.” May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Marita Museliani, Namakhvani protest leader addressing the crowd. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar kobakhidze / Civil.ge

