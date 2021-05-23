In Photos: Tbilisi Hosts Massive Protest Against Namakhvani HPP

Over 200-days-long protest in western Georgia’s Rioni River valley against the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant project shifted today in Tbilisi, the capital.

Thousands, on all sides of the left-right political spectrum, have gathered at Tbilisi’s First Republic Square to protest against the controversial project. The protest leaders are demanding the termination of the government’s contract with Namakhvani HPP investor, imposing a moratorium on similar projects until a coordinated energy policy is developed, and launching probes against officials involved in drafting and signing the document, including Economy Minister Natia Turnava. Protest leader Varlam Goletiani said they will “paralyze” the capital city unless the Government of Georgia meets their demands by Monday noon.