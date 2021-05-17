Diplomatic Missions Call for Upholding Equal Rights for LGBTQ Georgians

A group of diplomatic missions in Georgia released a statement on May 17 – the international day against homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia – expressing support and solidarity for the LGBTQI Georgians, asserting they “stand united for the right of all to live free and equal in safety and dignity.”

Among the signatories are the United Nations system in Georgia, the Delegation of the European Union, the Embassies of Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, the Head of the Council of Europe Office in Georgia and the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia.

Noting that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer citizens in Georgia continuously face “bias, stigma, diminished opportunities in political, social and economic inclusion,” the representatives of the diplomatic corps stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic further deteriorated the vulnerability of LGBTQI persons.

“We urge Georgian state, political, civic and religious leaders to give high priority to fighting discrimination and stigma through education and leadership within their respective areas of responsibility, including by vigorously preventing violence, adopting and embracing respectful and compassionate public discourse, investigating attacks and prosecuting offenders, and ensuring proper legal response to and protection from violent acts that hinder LGBTIQ+ organizations from operating freely,” underscored the statement.

The group welcomed the progress Georgia has shown “in combating discrimination and homophobia” towards LGBTIQ+ persons, including the adoption of the Law on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination in 2014. In this context, the diplomatic missions also commended the Georgian authorities for issuing the first-ever legal recognition for a transgender person in 2021.

It then urged “all relevant actors in Georgia to take resolute action to put an end to all forms of discrimination” of the LGBTQ Georgians.

