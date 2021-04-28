Bulgaria Alleges Russia Behind Georgia-Bound Arms Explosions

Bulgarian prosecutors said today they are investigating whether the four arms depot blasts in 2011, 2015, and 2020 were part of Russian intelligence’s attempts to disrupt arms flow to Georgia and Ukraine.

In particular, the Bulgarian authorities said the production destroyed during November 12, 2011 blast in the village of Lovnidol, at “EMCO” company owned warehouse, in two blasts at VMZ-Sopot military plant in 2015 in Iganovo village, and during 2020 explosion at the Arsenal plant in the town of Kazanlak, were all destined to Georgia and Ukraine.

The prosecutors also said the investigation found six Russian citizens in question resided in Bulgaria around the dates of the explosions. “From the evidence collected so far, with a high level of confidence it is concluded that the purpose of the actions of Russian citizens was to cut off the supply of special products to Georgia and Ukraine,” noted the Bulgarian prosecutors.

Commenting on the accusations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today remarked ironically that “it is good that we have not killed Archduke [Franz] Ferdinand yet. But, apparently, this [claim] is coming.”

The Georgian authorities have not made any comments on the issue as of yet.

More to follow