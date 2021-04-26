PM Garibashvili Announces ‘Large-Scale Renewal’ Program for Regions

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced today a “large-scale renewal” program for Georgia’s regions, involving multiple infrastructure projects in 63 municipalities. Set to employ about 15,000 citizens, the initiative will cost the government GEL 500 million (USD 145 million) in its first phase.

The projects envisage rehabilitating cultural and historical heritage sites, municipality administrative centers, and public facilities, the Georgian PM stated. Besides, the initiative will include the arrangement of recreational spaces, development of tourist infrastructure in recreational parks, and “urban renewal of all cities, all municipalities, resorts, and settlements.”

“Promoting equal socio-economic development of the country’s regions is very important,” PM Garibashvili said, adding that “improving the living, working and general development conditions for our citizens everywhere should become the main goal of the state.”

The Prime Minister noted that the necessary funds will be allocated both from the state budget and assistance from international financial institutions. The government tenders for the projects are to be announced this week, while works are expected to start in June.

The initiative comes ahead of the local self-government elections taking place in October. Noteworthy that the local elections are deciding the fate of snap parliamentary elections. The April 19 EU-brokered deal between the political parties says early general vote shall be called in 2022 if the ruling Georgian Dream party receives less than 43% in the proportional part of the local elections.

