New Reform Council to Prepare Georgia’s 10-Year Development Plan

The Government of Georgia announced on April 6 about setting up a new Interagency Council for Development and Reform, tasked with drawing up a ten-year development plan for the country.

The ad hoc Council, headed by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, will be staffed with ministers, MPs, and other government officials. It was not immediately clear in the announcement which ministers and lawmakers are set to join the new Council.

The task force, aiming to submit a preliminary version of the development plan no later than May 31 of this year, will be authorized to create working groups and subgroups, and to invite representatives of other agencies, specialists in relevant fields, and representatives of the private sector.

