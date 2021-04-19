Former Georgian Serviceman Killed in Action in Ukraine

Georgian citizen Davit Shartava, 46, who served as a staff sergeant in the Georgian army in 2003-2006, was killed on April 18 in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense confirms to Civil.ge.

According to the Ukrainian media, Davit Shartava was “a senior soldier” of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade. He died during the shelling of the Donetsk region by the “Moscow-supported illegal military formations.”

Davit Shartava joined the Georgian Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces “in the first years” of the ongoing military conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

