U.S. State Dep. “Disappointed” at Portrayal of “Frank Conversations” in Washington D.C.

“The mischaracterization of our frank conversations in Washington is disappointing,” the U.S. State Department Bureau of Europea and Asia tweeted on April 17, saying “the Georgian people deserve a compromise reached by both the government and the opposition”.

The Tweet comes in the wake of a working visit of the ruling party Chairman, Irakli Kobakhidze to the U.S., where he met Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent, Director of the National Security Council’s Eastern Europe and Caucasus Department Chris Smith, senior Senators, and Congresspeople.

Coinciding with those “frank conversations” came the announcement from the ruling Georgian Dream that it signed the EU-proposed compromise document of March 31, aiming to solve Georgia’s political crisis. Major opposition party leaders have so far refused to sign, demanding progress on their two key demands – snap elections, and the release of UNM leader Nika Melia, and opposition TV co-owner Giorgi Rurua.

MP Kobakhidze will reportedly be heading for Brussels to continue talks at the EU.