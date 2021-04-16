Russian Deputy Economy Minister Visits Abkhazia

Russian delegation headed by Deputy Economy Minister Sergey Nazarov arrived to Abkhazia for a two-day working visit on April 15. In Sokhumi, Nazarev held meetings with Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania and ‘prime minister’ Alexander Ankvab.

According to Sokhumi-based Apsnypress news agency, during the meeting with Bzhania on April 15, the parties discussed the 2020-2022 Russian-sponsored investment program for the socio-economic development of the occupied region.

During the meeting with Alexander Ankvab today, the parties discussed economic cooperation, and energy issues together with the investment program. Apsnypress reported that the meeting marked “preparation for the harmonization of the legislation” between Sokhumi and Moscow, alluding to the common social and economic space program, signed by Sokhumi some four months ago.

Also today, the Russian Deputy Economy Minister visited Tkvarcheli to inspect the restoration of local facilities at the expense of Russian financial aid. Yesterday, Nazarov visited Gagra for the same purpose to inspect Moscow-funded works in the seaside town.

