Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Hosts Abkhaz Diplomat in Moscow

02/04/2021 - 15:51
Special Representative of Russian President for the Middle East and Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on April 2 hosted Abkhaz “foreign minister” Daur Kove during a working visit to Moscow.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia reported that the sides discussed issues of Abkhazia’s international positions, “with an emphasis on improving Russian-Abkhaz foreign policy interaction.”

The occupied region’s “foreign ministry” reported on its part, that Moscow expressed readiness to continue assisting the region in strengthening its international positions.

Reportedly, the sides also exchanged positions on the situation in the Middle East and Africa.

