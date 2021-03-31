Recovered from COVID, Ankvab Returns to Abkhazia

‘Prime minister’ Alexander Ankvab returned from Russia to occupied Abkhazia after fully recovering from COVID-19, the press office of his cabinet reported on March 31.

Ankvab tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 30 and was hospitalized in Moscow on January 8 after developing bilateral interstitial pneumonia, signs of severe respiratory failure, and drug-induced hepatitis. After lengthy treatment, he was discharged from Moscow’s Federal Research and Clinical Center of the FMBA of Russia on March 18.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)