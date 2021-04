Secretary Blinken, FM Zalkaliani Talk Democracy, Security in Georgia

Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Zalkaliani on April 13 phoned U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, discussing the security situation in Georgia and the region, U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership, and the country’s democratic consolidation, among others.

Noting that U.S. support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic integration “is crucial and remains strong,” Minister Zalkaliani said, „Washington [DC] once again reiterated support towards our aspiration to join NATO.”

According to FM Zalkaliani, the parties also talked about the developments at the Russian-Ukrainian borders.

“Looking forward to working closely with the Biden administration for stronger partnership,” FM Zalkaliani concluded.

