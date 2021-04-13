Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-March

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first three months of 2021 decreased by 0.3% compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 2.77 billion, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office, Geostat, on April 13.

Exports increased by 5.3% year-on-year to USD 821.1 million, while imports were down by 2.4%, reaching USD 1.95 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit equaled USD 1.13 billion, constituting 40.8% of the trade turnover during January-March of 2021.

