FM Lavrov Hosts Tskhinvali’s Medoev in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hosted today the acting Tskhinvali “foreign minister” Dmitry Medoev in Moscow, where the parties signed ‘the Consultation Plan 2021-2022,’ aimed at “further enhancement of [bilateral] coordination” in foreign affairs.

Tskhinvali-based RES news agency cited FM Lavrov as hailing “intensive political dialogue” between Moscow and Tskhinvali upon the signing ceremony. The Russian Foreign Minister reportedly also spoke of growing bilateral ties in trade, culture, and humanitarian areas.

The RES also cited Medoev as saying that “we…[.].. are ready for further steps to strengthen bilateral relations… South Ossetia has been and will always be a reliable ally and loyal friend of Russia in the Caucasus.”

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting confirmed “the mutual disposition to further develop relations of alliance and integration between the two states.”

Tskhinvali ‘foreign ministry’ reported on its part, that the parties focused on “security issues and non-resumption of military aggression against South Ossetia by Georgia, which is becoming especially important after the recent bloody war in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“In addition, the importance of continuing the Geneva [International] Discussions was noted as the most important international platform for defending the positions” Tskhinvali, the report underscored.

Top Russian diplomat then awarded Medoev with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s badge “For Cooperation” for his contribution to the development of Moscow-Tskhinvali relations.