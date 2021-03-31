Abkhazia Adopts 2021 Budget

On March 31, lawmakers in occupied Abkhazia adopted the 2021 budget which set revenues at RUB 8.4 billion (USD 111 million) and expenditures at RUB 9.2 billion (USD 121.8 million), with the deficit amounting to RUB 791.8 million (USD 10.5 million).

Sokhumi-based Nuzhnaya Gazeta reported that of the revenues RUB 5.2 billion (USD 68.8 million) is provided by Russia as financial assistance, with RUB 3.8 billion (USD 50 million) for socio-economic development and RUB 1.4 billion (USD 18.6 million) for implementing the 2020-2022 investment program.

The budget expenditures include an 8.73% cut in the Russian co-financed funds designated for increasing salaries of “public servants,” according to local media.

Noteworthy that the Abkhaz lawmakers turned down the initial draft budget on December 31, 2020. Finance committee head Natalie Smyr reportedly then pointed out that the bill did not designate funds for agriculture, and financial support to small and medium businesses.