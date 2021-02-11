EU, WHO to Support Vaccination Readiness of Eastern Partners

The European Union (EU), in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), launched today a new program worth over EUR 40 million to help preparedness for safe and effective COVID vaccination in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, including in Georgia.

The regional program will support “effective receipt and administering of vaccines,” including those from the COVAX mechanism, from which Georgia is expected to receive the first portion of vaccines.

The European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said the newly-launched program illustrates the EU’s commitment to supporting its Eastern partners during the pandemic.

The program launch comes after on January 22 twenty-one members of the European Parliament addressed the European Commission leadership with an open letter, requesting that EU’s eastern partners, including Georgia, get timely access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

