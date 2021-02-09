Tskhinvali to Continue Issuing Passage Permits for Odzisi, Karzmani Crossing Points

The security service of the Russian-occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia announced on February 8 that it will continue issuing passage permits for two crossing points, Odzisi, connecting ethnic Georgian majority Akhalgori district to Georgia proper’s Mtskheta-Mtianeti region, and Karzmani, connecting the occupied Java district to Georgia proper’s Imereti region.

According to the “security committee” of the occupied region, with seasonal agricultural work approaching, the residents wishing to cross the “border” should submit the documents in advance, to obtain the “appropriate permit.”

Civil.ge approached the State Security Service of Georgia to verify the report, however, the agency said it cannot confirm the information at the moment.

The Kremlin-backed authorities of the Tskhinvali region imposed restrictions on Odzisi and Sinaguri crossing points with Georgia proper back in September 2019, following the Chorchana checkpoint escalation.

Later last year, citing the COVID-19 outbreak, Anatoly Bibilov’s administration closed all five crossing points with Georgia proper, exposing the residents of the occupied region to a severe humanitarian situation, chiefly caused by delayed transfers to Tbilisi-controlled territory for medical treatments and the absence of accessible healthcare.

In November, the media reported that Akhalgori region residents were taking part in the “family reunification program,” by leaving their homes forever to “reunify” with their relatives in the Georgian controlled territories.

“Foreign ministry” of the occupied Tskhinvali region responded to the article denying “mass resettlement of residents,” however, also admitting that “46 people were transported to a permanent place of residence in the territory controlled by the Georgian authorities.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)