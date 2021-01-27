PACE holds its Winter Session in a hybrid format on January 25-28, 2021. Photo: twitter.com/PACE_news
Georgia in PACE 2020 Monitoring Procedure

27/01/2021 - 14:07
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a provisional version of the resolution evaluating its 2020 monitoring in 11 countries, including in Georgia, during the second sitting of its hybrid winter plenary session on January 25.

Welcoming the March 2020 agreement on electoral reform between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition, the Assembly said the shift towards “a more proportional election system,” “can contribute to a more pluralist and representative composition of the Georgian Parliament.”

However, PACE took note of the “shortcomings” of the October 31 parliamentary elections and expressed regret over the opposition parties’ decision to boycott the new Parliament.

The Assembly called on the Georgian authorities to “fully and transparently investigate all allegations of electoral misconduct during the October 2020 parliamentary elections,” while also urging all parties to take up their mandates and not hinder the “democratic functioning” of the legislature.

The provisional resolution also expressed concern over Russia’s “lack of progress” in “implementing the demands of the international community” concerning “the occupied Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia,” among others.

