COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout Begins at Russian Military Bases in Abkhazia, Tskhinvali

Russia began COVID-19 vaccine rollout for the personnel of its military bases in both occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali /South Ossetia regions, Sokhumi and Tskhinvali based news agencies reported.

According to the sources, the Russian Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine made it into the arms of hundreds of military base personnel.

Sokhumi-based Apsnypress news agency said on January 15 that a total of 500 doses were delivered as part of the first batch to the Russian military base in Abkhazia, with servicemen on alert, medical staff, and the command staff receiving the first doses of two-component vaccine. The two vaccination teams will help to carry out the vaccination in two stages with an interval of 21 days, Apsnypress added.

Earlier on January 14, Tskhinvali-based RES news agency said about 200 Russian servicemen in the region were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)