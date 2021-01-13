Ivanishvili Transfers Large Part of Assets to His Foundation

In a lengthy interview with the Georgian edition of the Entrepreneur magazine, published on January 11, Bidzina Ivanishvili, former ruling party chair who had freshly announced his departure from politics, spoke about his ongoing and intended charitable activities.

The interview came with a list of heavy-weight assets that he had on December 30 and 31, 2020 passed to the Cartu Foundation – an international charity fund established by Bidzina Ivanishvili in 1995 and run by his close contacts, with his family as the sole contributor.

Initial List

The initial transfers to the foundation include 100% shares of Cartu Bank, previously owned by joint-stock company (JSC) Cartu Group whose ultimate individual shareholder was Bidzina Ivanishvili’s son Uta Ivanishvili, and Cartu Insurance (with 88,45% of its shares belonging to Cartu Bank). Sizeable construction companies Burji and Elita Burji – previously owned by Ivanishvili-associated offshore company Vanity Overseas Limited (LTD) (based in the British Virgin Islands) and UK-based Ringold Finance LTD – were also handed to the foundation.

Further assets moved to the Cartu Foundation are properties previously belonging to Cartu Group in Tbilisi, as well as part of the Business Center, his eye-catching glass residence above the Sololaki hill, Tbilisi, and assets owned by JSC Didveli and JSC Bolnisis Tuphi in the regions – both co-managed by Ivanishvili-close persons.

Sea View Resort LTD in Batumi was handed to the Cartu Foundation from its earlier owner, Panama-based offshore company Limestone Finance S.A., and Laguna Vere property – acclaimed Soviet-era swimming pool, neglected and non-functional currently – will also move into the ownership of the Foundation.

Another major transfer was Georgian Tourism Development Foundation LTD – previously owned by Panama-based JSC Frankston International S.A – and the assets in its ownership.

The long list of assets in possession of the Tourism Development Foundation includes, among others, Tbilisi City LTD, Sololaki Hills LTD, Sololaki Rise LTD, Tabori Resorts LTD, and Georgian Eco Transport LTD, all being the parts of the Panorama Tbilisi – the ambitious but controversial multifunctional project still under construction which is going to significantly alter the outward appearance of the downtown Tbilisi and the old part of the capital city.

Other companies owned by the Tourism Development Foundation – now transferred to the Cartu Foundation – are Business Development LTD, Seaside LTD, Black Sea Resorts LTD, and Black Sea Riviera LTD – all implementing hospitality projects or owning properties in Georgian seaside resorts, including Mtsvane Kontskhi – ‘Green Cape’ in the Adjara region where the famous Botanical Garden is located, and Paragraph seaside hotel in Shekvetili, Guria region.

With the Georgian Tourism Foundation, Cartu Foundation also acquired 51% of shares of Tsisartkela LTD – active in Abastumani, a resort in the Samtskhe-Javakheti region of Southern Georgia, which also came into the focus of Ivanishvili’s large-scale projects a while ago.

More Transfers to Follow

Ivanishvili claimed that his capital did not grow over his time in politics, and against the data regularly published by Bloomberg and Forbes, its worth stood at (estimated) USD 1,5 billion, including the assets already passed to the Cartu Foundation.

The remaining part will too gradually go to the foundation, Ivanishvili promised, noting that his family is still left with USD 200 million in free assets at their disposal. His children would have to settle with as much as it will be enough not to lose motivation “of creating new, self-actualization, and self-development,” the former PM noted. His art collection will move into Cartu Foundation’s ownership as well, he claimed, either directly as art pieces or in funds after they have been sold.

Ivanishvili confirmed in the interview that Cartu Foundation had already spent USD 3 bln in charity, and he had given up an additional estimated billion for political expenses, social entrepreneurship/ economic projects, and allowances for a large circle of close acquaintances.

The former PM mentioned that he had earlier voiced his intention to give up to 90% of his property for social and public purposes.

The “most valuable” among his charitable acts, however, was his participation in politics, something that put not only his property but also his family members at risk, Ivanishvili said.

Ivanishvili asserted that his participation “made it possible to remove from power a regime [meaning the United National Movement Government – Civil.ge] that was based on the oppression of people and lay solid foundations for the irreversible, peaceful and democratic development of the country.”