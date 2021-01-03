Vladimir Putin. Source: Kremlin.ru
News

Putin Appoints New Envoy for Border Demarcation with Tbilisi, Sokhumi, Tskhinvali

03/01/2021 - 22:26
48 Less than a minute

On January 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mikhail Petrakov as his special envoy for demarcation and delimitation of borders with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, as well as Georgia and occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, replacing Igor Bratchikov who served the post since August 2012.

The Foreign Ministry of Georgia reacted to the appointment, noting that any delimitation agreement between Russia and Kremlin-backed Abkhaz and South Ossetian authorities will be considered illegal, Georgian media cited MFA as saying on January 3.

The Georgian MFA also added, reportedly, that the demarcation of the Russo-Georgian border cannot be discussed unless Moscow ends the occupation of the two Georgian regions and withdraws recognition of Sokhumi and Tskhinvali.

Tags
03/01/2021 - 22:26
48 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 417 New Cases, 2,469 More Recoveries, 31 New Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 417 New Cases, 2,469 More Recoveries, 31 New Fatalities

03/01/2021 - 11:30
Photo of Opinion | Time to change Georgia’s self-centered foreign policy

Opinion | Time to change Georgia’s self-centered foreign policy

02/01/2021 - 13:03
Photo of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s New Year Address

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s New Year Address

01/01/2021 - 00:38
Photo of 2020 in Georgia: Year in Review

2020 in Georgia: Year in Review

31/12/2020 - 21:02
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button