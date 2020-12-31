Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s New Year Address

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia congratulated the nation on the New Year.

Below is the official translation of PM Gakharia’s New Year message as provided by his office:

“My fellow citizens,

I wish a Happy New Year 2021, and I wish health and prosperity to you and your families.

The passing year has been unusual and challenging for the whole world. We have found ourselves in a war against an invisible enemy that has made us give up our usual rhythm of life and has cost us our loved ones.

Along with great trials and tribulations, however, 2020 has also been a year of a major reconsideration, which each of us giving thought to the supreme value of human life and health, without which nothing matters.

Most importantly, 2020 has been a year of unprecedented civic responsibility, with the state and citizens joining forces in the face of this challenge.

This fight against an invisible enemy has its heroes, those representing healthcare: doctors, nurses, and orderlies who are even now fighting to save our citizens. I want them to remember that we are all deeply grateful to them.

These heroes also include police officers, service members, self-government employees, and all public servants who have spared no effort throughout this period to put in place a safe environment or just help our citizens.

This year, we are celebrating New Year’s Eve in quite an unusual environment, with no festivities. Instead, we are celebrating New Year’s Eve – a holiday loved by all, especially by children-modestly, within our immediate family circles. And that stands for responsibility to one another, especially to our senior citizens.

Today there is no room for division. Today, the whole country, including political and civil societies, must come together and serve the state and Georgian citizens-and that is what the people have mandated us to do.

And this is the main precondition for victory in the coming year!

I wish a Happy New Year to all our fellow citizens both in Georgia and abroad, to our Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers – it is only in unity with them that we will secure Georgia’s better future.

My best wishes go out to our police officers, service members, teachers, public servants-everyone working hard toward the country’s better tomorrow. I wish a Happy New Year to children who are so excited about the coming holiday. I wish a Happy New Year to our senior citizens-I want you to know that we are especially fond of you.

Unity will help us overcome every difficulty and will lead the Georgian people to fulfilling their long-standing dream of Georgia talking an honorable place in the European family of nations.

Once again, I wish you a Happy New Year 2021, a year of a better tomorrow, of the country’s success, revival, and development!

I wish you health and happiness!”

