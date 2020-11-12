Khashuri Municipality Mayor Resigns

Giorgi Guraspashvili, Mayor of Khashuri Municipality in the eastern Georgian region of Shida Kartli, announced his resignation late on November 11, citing “subjective circumstances.”

“I think at this stage of my life, this is the right and the most timely step,” Guraspashvili wrote on the Facebook page of the Khashuri Municipality City Hall.

“To avoid all kinds of political speculations, I stress that I certainly remain a member of the Georgian Dream’s political team,” the former Mayor noted, adding that he will continue both work and friendly relationships with representatives of the ruling party.

The resignation came a week after media reports said Guraspashvili had been assaulted by Zaal Dugladze, the ruling party’s majoritarian MP candidate for Khashuri and Kareli Municipalities, following discontents over the preliminary results of the October 31 parliamentary elections, where Dugladze was unable to claim the first-round victory.

Guraspashvili was elected as the Mayor of Khashuri Municipality in the mayoral runoff election in November 2017, after contesting as a GD candidate.

