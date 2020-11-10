Georgian PM Holds Phone Talks with Aliyev, Pashinyan

On November 10, following the Moscow-brokered Karabakh deal, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia held phone conversations with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the Georgian Government’s press office, in both phone talks, the Georgian PM highlighted the importance of reaching a full-fledged ceasefire agreement and of the peace process in the South Caucasus region.

In his phone conversation with President Aliyev, PM Gakharia expressed hope “that the start of the peace process will contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.” Parties also discussed the prospects for further dialogue between Baku and Yerevan, according to the same report.

In a conversation with PM Pashinyan, PM Gakharia and his Armenian colleague “reviewed the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and the implementation process of the newly signed deal.

In the phone talk, the two Prime Ministers also highlighted the importance of peaceful settlement of the conflicts in the South Caucasus for the stability and development of the countries in the region, the Georgian Government’s press office added.

