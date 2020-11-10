Georgian Foreign Ministry Reacts to Karabakh Deal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reacted to the Nagorno-Karabakh deal on November 10, expressing hopes that “the ceasefire agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan will promote a full-scale resolution of the conflict.”

“Georgia supports dialogue between the two parties,” the Ministry said, adding that Tbilisi is ready to contribute to the peace process together with the international community.

“We believe that the international community’s active efforts and the enforcement of multilateral international mechanisms will have their effect on ensuring long-term peace that will open up new opportunities for the region as a whole,” the statement concludes.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)