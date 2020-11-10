President Salome Zurabishvili talks Nagorno-Karabakh. Screengrab from Rustavi 2 interview on October 4, 2020.
Georgian President Reacts to Karabakh Deal

10/11/2020 - 14:27
148 1 minute read

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili reacted to Nagorno-Karabakh deal in the afternoon of November 10, noting that “a new era starts in the Caucasus. I congratulate our friends Armenia and Azerbaijan for ending a tragic war and thank all the facilitators.”

“My sympathy to the families of the victims. Peace and stability have no alternative!” President Zurabishvili tweeted, adding that “we launch together a new chapter of cooperation.”

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement earlier on November 10, to end six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh region, internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.

The deal brokered by Moscow, among others, allows deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers in the region, as well as foresees Armenia and Karabakh authorities to offer significant territorial concessions to Azerbaijan by the end of the year.

