OSCE PA Observers On Election Protests in Tbilisi

The OSCE PA election mission to Georgia issued a statement on November 9, urging protestors to “refrain from violence,” and calling on the Georgian authorities “to respect the fundamental freedoms of assembly and expression.”

Leader of the short-term election mission MP Elona Gjebrea Hoxha welcomed the protestors exercising their right to freedom of expression, though stressed that “acts of violence cannot be tolerated.”

Alluding to the use of water cannons against protestors, MP Hoxha stated that the police “have a duty to exercise restraint in responding to demonstrators,” and must respect the protestors’ fundamental freedoms.

OSCE PA Delegation Head MP Pia Kauma called on all parties involved to engage in constructive dialogue to overcome the existing polarization, and urged all actors to keep in mind “messages recently received by the international stakeholders.”

“I would like to express my support to the Central Election Commission for an inclusive process in addressing alleged electoral violations,” MP Kauma added.

The OSCE PA deployed a team of 28 short-term election observers for Georgia’s October 31 parliamentary elections, led by Elona Gjebrea Hoxha, Albanian MP and Rapporteur of the OSCE PA’s Committee on Economic Affairs, Science, Technology and Environment, and OSCE PA Delegation Head Pia Kauma, Finnish MP.

