U.S. Embassy, EU Delegation Comment on Electoral Process

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi and the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia issued a joint statement on November 7, encouraging political parties to continue addressing allegations of electoral violations “by using the legal means within the democratic processes that Georgia has built over the past 20 years.”

The joint statement underscored the necessity of a credible and inclusive legal process for “remedying substantiated electoral violations,” to ensure that “the will of the voters is respected, that the pubic confidence in the electoral process is assured,” and to ensure that “the public can accept the election results as legitimate.”

The U.S. Embassy and the EU Delegation urged all political sides to take responsibility for ensuring an outcome that will enable the Georgian Parliament to address immediate challenges and enact reforms for improving democratic, legal and electoral processes for the future.

The joint statement also touched upon the opposition’s planned demonstration on November 8, calling upon all Georgians to exercise their right to assembly “peacefully and with respect to COVID-19 precautions,” and calling on the Georgian authorities to “assist in providing for such an environment.”

