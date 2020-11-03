GYLA Demands Annulment of 117 Final Vote Tallies

Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), one of the key election watchdogs, released a statement on November 3, calling for the annulment and recount of summary protocols in 117 election precincts, citing imbalances between the number of ballots and the number of signatures in the voters’ lists.

The watchdog said it issued 304 appeals on and following Election Day, of which 131 appeals are related to violations of voting and vote counting procedures, while 173 concern observed violations with the summary protocols.

“District Election Commissions should review the submitted complaints within 2 days,” the statement concluded.

A total of 3,847 election precincts were set up for the October 31 parliamentary elections.

