Source: gyla.ge
News

GYLA Demands Annulment of 117 Final Vote Tallies

03/11/2020 - 14:53
29 Less than a minute

Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), one of the key election watchdogs, released a statement on November 3, calling for the annulment and recount of summary protocols in 117 election precincts, citing imbalances between the number of ballots and the number of signatures in the voters’ lists.

The watchdog said it issued 304 appeals on and following Election Day, of which 131 appeals are related to violations of voting and vote counting procedures, while 173 concern observed violations with the summary protocols.

“District Election Commissions should review the submitted complaints within 2 days,” the statement concluded.

A total of 3,847 election precincts were set up for the October 31 parliamentary elections.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
03/11/2020 - 14:53
29 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgian Leaders Condemn Vienna Attack

Georgian Leaders Condemn Vienna Attack

03/11/2020 - 15:02
Photo of Georgia Election Live Blog: CEC Chairperson Meets With International, Local Observers, Diplomatic Missions

Georgia Election Live Blog: CEC Chairperson Meets With International, Local Observers, Diplomatic Missions

03/11/2020 - 15:00
Photo of Pro-Opposition TV Shareholder Giorgi Rurua Assaulted in Prison

Pro-Opposition TV Shareholder Giorgi Rurua Assaulted in Prison

03/11/2020 - 14:33
Photo of Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.8 % in October

Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.8 % in October

03/11/2020 - 13:58
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button