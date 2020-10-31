1085 / 3847 Precincts: GD – 54.72%, UNM – 23,61%

According to the preliminary results, published by the Central Election Commission with significant delays, from 1085 out of 3847 precincts, the ruling Georgian Dream garnered 54.72% (193,418) votes in the October 31 parliamentary elections, followed by the United National Movement with 23.61% (83,447), European Georgia – 3.99% (14,117), Alliance of Patriots – 3.34% (11,810), Lelo for Georgia 2.66% (9,408), Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 2.46% (8,705).

The results of the precincts of the largest cities, including the capital city of Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Batumi are largely undercounted.

The outcomes are issued amid observed discrepancies in the number of summary protocols.

