Georgian Leaders Cast Ballot in Parliamentary Polls

President Salome Zurabishvili: “I voted – as all other voters will – freely, calmly. Today, we are all voting to build the country we are dreaming of – a European, democratic nation. This is another step in this direction. It is very important that voters vote today under the harsh conditions of the pandemic. Despite this, I urge all to arrive at the polling stations. All rules are safeguarded. Keep your distance and everything will turn out fine. : “I voted – as all other voters will – freely, calmly. Today, we are all voting to build the country we are dreaming of – a European, democratic nation. This is another step in this direction. It is very important that voters vote today under the harsh conditions of the pandemic. Despite this, I urge all to arrive at the polling stations. All rules are safeguarded. Keep your distance and everything will turn out fine.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia: “The pre-election campaign met all of the democratic requirements. I voted for a European, western state with democratic values, justice and a robust economy as its foundations, and with people who know the value of honor and freedom. I voted for Georgia that is much better than it was yesterday, and one that will be much better tomorrow than it is today. Nobody can think of returning to the past; I voted for the future.” : “The pre-election campaign met all of the democratic requirements. I voted for a European, western state with democratic values, justice and a robust economy as its foundations, and with people who know the value of honor and freedom. I voted for Georgia that is much better than it was yesterday, and one that will be much better tomorrow than it is today. Nobody can think of returning to the past; I voted for the future.”

Bidzina Ivanishvili, ruling Georgian Dream party chairman: “I voted for the stability, peace, European future, economic growth of the country, for the wellbeing of each family, for protecting human dignity… I urge everyone to vote for the future of their families. We have noted that we [Georgian Dream] will receive no less than 55%, and no more than 60%. Two or three [partisan pro-opposition] TV channels are based on lies and we do not take them into account, all the other polls indicate this result. We exclude the possibility of a coalition [government], we will win with a solid majority. I think the Georgian Dream will have 100 mandates.” : “I voted for the stability, peace, European future, economic growth of the country, for the wellbeing of each family, for protecting human dignity… I urge everyone to vote for the future of their families. We have noted that we [Georgian Dream] will receive no less than 55%, and no more than 60%. Two or three [partisan pro-opposition] TV channels are based on lies and we do not take them into account, all the other polls indicate this result. We exclude the possibility of a coalition [government], we will win with a solid majority. I think the Georgian Dream will have 100 mandates.”

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze: “I would like to thank all of our citizens for fulfilling their civic duty. As for my choice, I set my choice on successful Georgia, on peace, stability, and development – what our country needs the most. We have conducted many meetings in every district, in every town, and the attitudes we saw towards our party gives us the confidence to say that we will secure victory in the first round in all 30 majoritarian districts. In addition, the various polls that were published give me confidence [in Georgian Dream’s victory], but this is not most important, most important is public attitude. I said this yesterday, and I will repeat it again, in reality, the only political force in the country that has a vision on how to develop the country, on how to maintain stability, peace, […] is the Georgian Dream.