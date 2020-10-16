Watchdog on Opposition Majoritarian Candidates’ Donations, Business Activities

A study presented by Transparency International Georgia, a local watchdog, on October 16 looked into majoritarian candidates of seven opposition parties, their political donations, business activities and asset declarations.

Similar studies were released previously on the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition United National Movement party majoritarian candidates. This time the watchdog looked into the candidates – European Georgia, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Alliance of Patriots, Georgian Labor Party, Aleko Elisashvili – Citizens, Lelo for Georgia and New Political Center – Girchi – the parties which had a rating of more than 1% in an August IRI public opinion survey.

The study found that in total, out of the seven parties’ 103 majoritarian candidates, 46 are involved in entrepreneurial activities, either personally or through their family members, overall being connected to 132 companies. The watchdog also found that of the candidates, 45, together with their family members or business partners, have made donations to their parties, totaling GEL 1,707,694 (USD 529,517).

TI Georgia reported that two candidates, incumbent MPs, Levan Koberidze and Giga Bokeria incompletely declared their business connections, while another incumbent MP, Irma Inashvili of the Kremlin-friendly Alliance of Patriots did not delegate her company shares to another person, as required by the Georgian Law on Conflict of Interest and Corruption in Public Service.

European Georgia

The watchdog found that out of 20 European Georgia (EG) majoritarian hopefuls, seven are involved in entrepreneurial activities, either personally or through their family members, overall being connected to 15 companies.

The study revealed that companies tied to four candidates, Giga Bokeria, Otar Kakhidze, Tariel Nakaidze and Levan Tarkhnishvili, have a history of public procurement, having received GEL 798,222 (USD 250,000) during 2011-20.

According to the watchdog, Giga Bokeria declared incompletely the companies her spouse owns in a 2019 asset declaration.

Regarding political donations, the study found that 16 out of the 20 candidates, together with their family members and business partners, have made donations to the EG during 2017-20, totaling GEL 466,818 (USD 145,000), with Giga Bokeria, Akaki Bobokhidze and Levan Tarkhnishvili being among the largest donors, including their family members and business partners.

The watchdog reported that 14 of the 20 candidates, either personally or through their encirclement, have made donations to other political parties. For example, 12 candidates have previously donated GEL 224,132 (USD 70,000) to the United National Movement.

According to the report, Ahmed Imamkuliev is the only EG majoritarian contender that is neither involved in entrepreneurial activities nor has made political donations.

Strategy Aghmashenebeli

The study found that out of the two Strategy Aghmashenebeli majoritarian contenders – Giorgi Vashadze and Tamar Charkviani, running for Tbilisi’s Isani and Saburtalo constituencies, are both involved in entrepreneurial activities, being connected to four companies personally or through their family members. The watchdog found that candidates have donated GEL 194,500 (USD 60,00) to their own party.

Alliance of Patriots

The watchdog reported that out of 29 Kremlin-friendly Alliance of Patriots’ majoritarian contenders, 14 are involved in entrepreneurial activities, either personally or through their family members, overall being connected to 24 companies.

The study found that companies tied to three candidates, Soslan Garsevanishvili, Archil Benidze and Erekle Saghliani, have a history of public procurement, having received GEL 67,172 (USD 20,000) during 2013-20.

According to the watchdog, the Kremlin-friendly party’s leader and incumbent MP Irma Inashvili did not delegate her company shares to another person, as required by the Georgian Law on Conflict of Interest and Corruption in Public Service.

Regarding donations, the study found that nine candidates have donated GEL 362,530 (USD 110,000) to the party, with nearly four-fifths of the amount being donated during this September.

According to the report, 11 AoP candidates are not involved in entrepreneurial activities and have not made political donations either.

Georgian Labor Party

According to the TI study, out of ten Labor Party majoritarian hopefuls, three are involved in entrepreneurial activities, overall being connected to four companies.

The watchdog reported that seven majoritarian contenders donated GEL 41,845 (USD 13,000) to the Georgian Labor Party during 2014-20, while three candidates, Shalva Natelashvili, Temur Tsiklauri and Samson Gugava have neither made political donations nor are involved in business activities.

Aleko Elisashvili – Citizens

The watchdog reported that out of eight Citizens majoritarian candidates, only two, Levan Ioseliani and Ioseb Kenchadze, are involved in business activities, connected to four companies.

The study found that only Levan Ioseliani has donated to the party, an amount of GEL 40,000 (USD 12,000) in 2020. A company owned by Ioseb Kenchadze made GEL 700 (USD 217) through two simplified public procurement deals during 2017-18.

Lelo for Georgia

The watchdog found that out of 28 Lelo for Georgia (EG) majoritarian hopefuls, 14 are involved in entrepreneurial activities, either personally or through their family members, overall being connected to 73 companies.

The study found that companies tied to seven candidates have received GEL 1,156,881 (USD 360,000) in public procurement deals and GEL 3,033,996 (USD 940,000) from funds allocated to Georgia by international donors.

According to the watchdog, Levan Koberidze, former Georgian Dream MP, insufficiently declared his business connections in a 2020 asset declaration.

Regarding political donations, the study found that six out of the 28 candidates, together with their family members and business partners, have made donations to Lelo during 2019-20, totaling GEL 419,950 (USD 130,000), with Badri Japaridze’s business partners being the largest donors.

According to the report, ten Lelo candidates are not involved in entrepreneurial activities and have not made political donations either.

New Political Center – Girchi

The watchdog reported that four out of six Girchi majoritarian contenders, Zurab Japaridze, Iago Khvichia, Vakhtang Megrelishvili and Vakhtang Zenaishvili are involved in entrepreneurial activities, overall being connected to 8 companies. The four candidates have also made donations to the party amounting to GEL 182,051 (USD 56,000).

