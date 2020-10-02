MP Irma Inashvili of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia. Screengrab from Obiektivi TV
News

Government Urged to Investigate Kremlin’s Alleged Election Meddling

02/10/2020 - 17:13
10 1 minute read

Seventeen leading Georgian civil society organizations, including GRASS, GYLA, ISFED, TI Georgia and IDFI, issued a statement on October 2, urging the State Security Service and Prosecutor’s Office to launch relevant investigations into the Dossier Center’s reports about Kremlin backing of the Alliance of Patriots (AoP) party.

Dossier Center, a Russian investigative project established by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, argued in its August 24 and 31 reports that the party is aided by Moscow in the run-up to October 31 parliamentary elections.

The CSOs underscored that “Georgia’s investigative and security bodies have not released an official statement on the aforementioned reports, let alone launching an investigation.”

Noting that Dossier reports contain “possible incidents of various crimes committed by the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia,” the watchdogs slammed authorities’ consideration of the issue as a solely political party funding matter as “insufficient.”

Tags
02/10/2020 - 17:13
10 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Police Investigates Damage to Fiber-Optic Cables Linking Armenia to the Net

Police Investigates Damage to Fiber-Optic Cables Linking Armenia to the Net

02/10/2020 - 15:27
Photo of Court Finds Two, including a Senior Police Officer, Guilty of Murdering 24-Year-Old Citizen 

Court Finds Two, including a Senior Police Officer, Guilty of Murdering 24-Year-Old Citizen 

02/10/2020 - 15:01
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: Record 453 Daily Cases, 295 Recoveries, 5 More Patients Died 

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: Record 453 Daily Cases, 295 Recoveries, 5 More Patients Died 

02/10/2020 - 11:00
Photo of GNCC Appoints ‘Special Manager’ to Major Telecommunications Company

GNCC Appoints ‘Special Manager’ to Major Telecommunications Company

01/10/2020 - 22:11
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button