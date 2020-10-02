Government Urged to Investigate Kremlin’s Alleged Election Meddling

Seventeen leading Georgian civil society organizations, including GRASS, GYLA, ISFED, TI Georgia and IDFI, issued a statement on October 2, urging the State Security Service and Prosecutor’s Office to launch relevant investigations into the Dossier Center’s reports about Kremlin backing of the Alliance of Patriots (AoP) party.

Dossier Center, a Russian investigative project established by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, argued in its August 24 and 31 reports that the party is aided by Moscow in the run-up to October 31 parliamentary elections.

The CSOs underscored that “Georgia’s investigative and security bodies have not released an official statement on the aforementioned reports, let alone launching an investigation.”

Noting that Dossier reports contain “possible incidents of various crimes committed by the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia,” the watchdogs slammed authorities’ consideration of the issue as a solely political party funding matter as “insufficient.”