Vladimir Putin. Source: Kremlin.ru
Russia’s Putin Congratulates Abkhaz Leader on ‘Victory, Independence Day’

30/09/2020 - 14:19
On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated  Moscow-backed leader of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania on the “day of victory and independence”.

In his congratulatory message, Putin affirmed Russia’s commitment to developing “strategic partnership” with the occupied region and expressed confidence in “further strengthening constructive bilateral ties in various fields.”

“I would like to confirm that Russia intends to continue providing all-round assistance to Abkhazia in solving urgent social and economic problems, as well as in ensuring national security,” Vladimir Putin concluded.

