Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
News

GEL Depreciates Further Against USD, EUR

26/09/2020 - 12:19
38 1 minute read

Georgian national currency, Lari (GEL) fell to 3.3332 against U.S. Dollar and to 3.8812 against Euro early on September 26, despite recent interventions by the Georgian Central Bank.

GEL was trading at 3.2897 against U.S Dollar, and 3.8292 against Euro a day earlier. Some two weeks earlier, on September 11, Lari stood at 3.0989 against U.S. Dollar and at 3.6679 against Euro.

GEL started significant depreciation in mid-March amid COVID-19 related regulatory measures, economic shutdown, and travel restrictions. On March 7, GEL was trading at 2.7748 against U.S Dollar, and at 3.1386 against Euro. On March 24, Lari dipped to a historic low, trading at 3.54 per Dollar.

Lari was relatively stable for about three months before September as it started to regain ground in late May when Government gradually lifted most of the COVID-related restrictions. On June 7, Lari stood at 2.9562 per U.S. dollar.

Since March 13, 2020, the National Bank of Georgia has sold USD 449,650,000 in foreign exchange auctions.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
26/09/2020 - 12:19
38 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Court Rules Termination of UNM MP Nika Melia’s Mandate Constitutional

Court Rules Termination of UNM MP Nika Melia’s Mandate Constitutional

26/09/2020 - 18:03
Photo of GD Campaign Chief MP Kobakhidze Slams Public Defender

GD Campaign Chief MP Kobakhidze Slams Public Defender

26/09/2020 - 15:33
Photo of Hungarian Defense Minister Visits Tbilisi

Hungarian Defense Minister Visits Tbilisi

25/09/2020 - 17:30
Photo of New Head of Georgian Public Broadcaster Elected

New Head of Georgian Public Broadcaster Elected

25/09/2020 - 17:22
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button