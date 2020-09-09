New Head of CoE Office in Georgia Appointed

Natalia Voutova will be the new Head of the Council of Europe Office in Georgia, replacing Cristian Urse who served in this position in 2015-2020.

Prior to Tbilisi posting, Voutova served as the Head of the CoE Office to Yerevan in 2015-20.

Voutova’s working experience spans 25 years in both the Council of Europe and OSCE, with a focus on human rights and legal reform projects in Armenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Georgia, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

Other previously held positions include Deputy Head of the CoE Office in Ukraine (2007-09) and Special Representative of the CoE Secretary-General to Armenia (2002-04). She also worked for Médecins sans Frontières (Doctors without Borders) in Chechnya.

The newly appointed head already met with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani on August 25. As reported by the Georgian Foreign Ministry, during the meeting the parties emphasized, among others, Georgia’s ”successful” chairmanship of the CoE Committee of Ministers.

