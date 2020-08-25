EU Welcomes Georgia’s Alignment with Extended Crimea Sanctions

In a statement of August 24, European Union’s High Representative Josep Borrell has welcomed the alignment of Georgia with the decision of the Council of the EU regarding restrictive measures in response to Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

The Council’s decision made on June 18, extends the existing restrictive measures until 23 June 2021.

Georgia, as well as other third countries aligning with the EU decision, including Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro, Iceland and Norway, “will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision,” the statement noted.

As part of the non-recognition policy of the illegal annexation of Crimea, the EU imposes the said restrictions on economic exchanges with the peninsula, which includes, among others, a ban on imports of goods originating in Crimea unless they have Ukrainian certificates, the prohibition of investment as well as the ban on providing tourism and financing services in the Russian-annexed territory.

