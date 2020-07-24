Photo credit: Grant Durr via Unsplash
Three Detained Georgians Released from Abkhazia Custody

24/07/2020 - 21:19
Three Georgian citizens that were detained by Moscow-backed Abkhaz authorities on charges of “illegal crossing of the state border” on June 6, were released from Abkhaz custody.

The Georgian State Security Service, the country’s chief domestic intelligence agency, confirmed to Civil.ge late on July 24 that three detained Georgian citizens got today to the Tbilisi-controlled territory.

