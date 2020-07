Georgian Dream Presents Majoritarian Candidates

On July 20, the ruling Georgian Dream party unveiled the list of majoritarian candidates – including 29 men and one woman – for newly redrawn 30 single-mandate districts for upcoming parliamentary polls due in October.

In Tbilisi’s majoritarian districts:

Beka Odisharia for Mtatsminda and Krtsanisi district;

Nodar Turdzeladze for Vake;

Davit Sergeenko for Saburtalo;

Kakhi Kakhishvili for Isani;

Sozar Subari for Samgori;

Giorgi (Gia) Volski for Didube and Chughureti;

Levan Kobiashvili for Gldani;

Mikheil Kavelashvili for Nadzaladevi.

Outside the capital:

Irakli Kadagishvili for Telavi, Akhmeta, Kvareli and Lagodekhi municipalities;

Davit Songhulashvili for Gurjaani, Sagarejo, Dedoplitskaro and Signagi municipalities;

Nino Latsabidze for Rustavi municipality and Norio, Martkopi, Akhalsopeli, Sartichala, Gamarjveba, Akhali Samgori, Lemshveniera, Teleti, Kumisi and Krtsanisi administrative units in Gardabani municipality;

Zaur Dargali for Marneuli and Gardabani (excluding aforementioned adm. units) municipalities;

Gogi Meshveliani for Bolnisi, Dmanisi, Tetritskaro and Tsalka municipalities;

Shalva Kereselidze for Mtskheta, Dusheti, Tianeti and Kazbegi municipalities;

Giorgi Khojevanishvili for Kaspi and Gori (excluding Variani, Nikozi, Tirdznisi, Skra and Shindisi adm. units) municipalities;

Zaza Dugladze for Khashuri and Kareli municipalities and Variani, Nikozi, Tirdznisi, Skra and Shindisi adm. units of Gori excluding municipality;

Anton Abolashvili for Akhaltsikhe, Borjomi, Adigeni and Aspindza municipalities;

Samvel Manukyan for Akhalkalaki and Ninotsminda municipalities;

Zaza Lominadze for Kutaisi municipality;

Paata Kvizhinadze for Sachkhere, Chiatura and Kharagauli municipalities;

Bezhan Tsakadze for Tkibuli, Terjola, Zestaponi and Bagdati municipalities;

Givi Chichinadze for Samtredia, Tskaltubo, Vani and Khoni municipalities;

Irakli Chikovani for Zugdidi municipality;

Irakli Khakhubia for Poti, Khobi and Senaki municipalities;

Alexandre Motserelia for Tsalenjikha, Chkhorotsku, Martvili and Abasha municipalities;

Vasil Chigogidze for Ozurgeti, Lanchkhuti and Chokhatauri municipalities;

Resan Kontselidze for Batumi municipality;

Zaal Mikeladze for Kobuleti municipality and Makhinjauri, Ortabatumi, Akhalsheni and Peria adm. units of Khelvachauri municipality;

Anzor Bolkvadze for Khelvachauri (excluding aforementioned adm. units), Keda, Shuakhevi and Khulo municipalities;

Gocha Enukidze for Ambrolauri, Oni, Tsageri, Lentekhi, and Mestia municipalities.

