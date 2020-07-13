Following TV Exposure, Prosecutor’s Office Charges MP’s Son, Five Others, for Violent Assault

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia announced on July 13 that Davit Kobaladze, a son of Georgian Dream lawmaker Koba Kobaladze, and five more persons have been charged with violence and inflicting health injuries to a man identified as G.E.

The police arrested the six persons, including Kobaladze, on July 11 – some 17 days after the incident, only after pro-opposition TV Pirveli channel announced that the son of Georgian Dream’s “influential lawmaker” also participated in the incident.

Prosecutor’s office said that it would seek pretrial detention for the six persons, including the lawmaker’s son.

In a statement released today, the Prosecutor’s Office stated that Kobaladze and five others, attacked a young man for revenge in Saburtalo district of Tbilisi, with the two of the six attackers – identified as S.K. and G. K. wounding him using sharp objects.

The latter two persons have been charged under article 117 of the criminal code of Georgia, involving intentional infliction of grave injury; one of the six attackers – under articles 126 and 238, involving violence and carrying of melee weapons by a person who has been convicted of an intentional serious or particularly serious crime or for carrying melee weapons; Davit Kobaladze and one more attacker – under article 126, involving group violence, and G.B – under article 375, involving concealment of a particularly serious crime without prior agreement.

Noteworthy that, one of the attackers, charged with group violence, evades the investigation and will be put on a wanted list, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Commenting on his son’s involvement in the violence, Georgian Dream MP Koba Kobaladze, who served as the commander of the National Guards in the early 2000s, said his son appeared before police on his own initiative.

Some of the journalists and opposition members claimed the governing party lawmaker’s son would not be arrested and charged if there was not a TV coverage by the opposition leaning broadcaster.

Responding to a journalist whether there is an issue of selective justice in the country, the ruling party MP said „you are spreading lies. The truth will be established in court. Your [TV] instructor and yourself would like to be above law, but this will not be the case.”

“It is not my son’s fault that he is Kobaladze’s son and neither is it my fault that I have children. Let’s take care of justice,” Kobaladze added.

