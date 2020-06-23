Survey: Georgians Concerned about Political Influence on Courts
Nearly one-in-two Georgians consider that a “clan” – a handful of judges holding sway over their colleagues – exists in the judiciary, found a new survey commissioned by Transparency International Georgia, a local watchdog.
The opinion poll has demonstrated that Georgians are well aware of shortcomings plaguing the judiciary, TI Georgia said in a statement.
Out of 47% of respondents who say “a clan” is governing the judiciary, 88% say that judges affiliated with the “clan” must resign.
45% of the surveyed subscribe to the view that the ruling Georgian Dream party is in control of the judiciary, while 40 % think “the clan” keeps a tight grip on the court system.
Nearly half of Georgians say “detentions on political grounds” are widespread in the country, while 14 % say this never happens, according to the survey.
TI Georgia said public perception of the Prosecutor’s Office “is alarming”: seven in ten respondents think the Prosecutor’s Office – entirely or partially – serves the interests of the ruling party.
