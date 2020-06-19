New Opinion Poll Gauges Georgians’ Attitude to Elections, Political Participation

79% of the adult population believe that Georgian politics “needs a new political force,” according to a new a public opinion survey released by Transparency International Georgia on June 19.

TI Georgia-commissioned survey was fielded by the Caucasus Research Resource Centers (CRRC) between February 27-March 18 through 1,763 nationwide interviews and its margin of error is around 2.2%.

According to the survey, 64% of respondents were aware that, last November, the Parliament voted down the constitutional amendment envisaging transition to fully proportional electoral system from 2020.

Out of 64 % who said they knew about the voting-down, 31 % holds Bidzina Ivanishvili responsible for failure to pass the constitutional amendments, and 25 % lays the blame on the ruling party. 14 % of respondents said it was due to “the free will of individual majoritarian MPs.”

The survey assessed public opinion on the role of ethnic minorities in Georgia’s political life. According to the breakdown, 9% of the respondents consider their participation as a “very important issue,” 47% deem it “important,” 24% – “not so important,“ and 9% – “not important at all.”

36 % of those surveyed subscribed to the view that “ethnic diversity strengthens the country,” while 31 % said it “weakened” the state on the whole.

