New Opinion Poll Gauges Georgians’ Attitude to Elections, Political Participation
79% of the adult population believe that Georgian politics “needs a new political force,” according to a new a public opinion survey released by Transparency International Georgia on June 19.
According to the survey, 64% of respondents were aware that, last November, the Parliament voted down the constitutional amendment envisaging transition to fully proportional electoral system from 2020.
Out of 64 % who said they knew about the voting-down, 31 % holds Bidzina Ivanishvili responsible for failure to pass the constitutional amendments, and 25 % lays the blame on the ruling party. 14 % of respondents said it was due to “the free will of individual majoritarian MPs.”
The survey assessed public opinion on the role of ethnic minorities in Georgia’s political life. According to the breakdown, 9% of the respondents consider their participation as a “very important issue,” 47% deem it “important,” 24% – “not so important,“ and 9% – “not important at all.”
36 % of those surveyed subscribed to the view that “ethnic diversity strengthens the country,” while 31 % said it “weakened” the state on the whole.
