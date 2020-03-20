Photo: Otar Chrdileli's Facebook page
Parliament Suspends MP Mandate to Otar Chrdileli

20/03/2020 - 15:35
The Parliament of Georgia suspended MP mandate to Otar Chrdileli, former member of the ruling Georgian Dream Democratic Georgia party, at its March 19 session with 71 votes in favor.

Prior to submitting the issue to the Parliament’s plenary session, it was discussed and approved at the procedural issues and rules committee. Guram Macharashvili, chairman of the committee, said that Chrdileli’s mandate was terminated upon the latter’s personal decision.

Otar Chrdileli was a member of the Parliament of last two convocation through Georgian Dream’s party list.

Chrdileli renounced his MP mandate last December, citing inner difference in the ruling party regarding the issue of appointment of Supreme Court judges.

