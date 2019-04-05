TI Georgia: Trust in Judiciary Low in Georgia

A recent public opinion poll released by Transparency International Georgia, a local human rights watchdog, on April 5, shows that the Parliament, the courts and the Central Election Commission enjoy the lowest public trust with 24%, 20% and 20% of respondents, respectively, not trusting these institutions at all.

The TI Georgia-commissioned survey was fielded in a period between February 20 and March 5 by the Caucasus Research Resource Center (CRRC). The poll was conducted through nationwide face-to-face interviews (excluding occupied territories) with 2,087 respondents and has an average margin of error plus, minus 2.3%.

The poll shows that the Georgian Orthodox Church enjoys the highest trust (55%), followed by teachers with 31%, doctors – 22% and police – 19%. Only 11% of respondents trust the Georgian President, 9% – the Prime Minister, 8% – non-governmental organizations and only 3% – media.

53% of respondents believe that the judiciary remains under the influence of the ruling party; 35% of respondents think that the institution is corrupt; 50% suppose that it is not fair and 43% consider that there is clan-based rule in the judiciary. 87% of respondents believe that the so called clan is supported by government officials.

Asked whether influential groups of judges should leave the judiciary, 94% of respondents responded positively. 83% of respondents believe that those judges who have made unfair decisions under pressure in the past should also leave the system.

46% of respondents think that the courts should be filled with new judges to increase public trust in the judiciary. 41% of respondents believe that the government should not interfere in the judiciary; 26% think that legislation should be amended and 9% consider that Levan Murusidze and Mikheil Chinchaladze should quit the system.

