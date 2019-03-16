News

Georgian PM Wraps up Visit to Japan

17/03/2019 - 01:33
Mamuka Bakhtadze addresses participants of Japan-Georgia business forum, March 15, 2019. Photo: facebook.com/GeorgianGovernment

Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, who was on a working visit to Japan on March 13-15, held meetings with Japanese Foreign and Finance Ministers, Taro Kono and Taro Aso, respectively, discussing deepening of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

On March 13, having met with Minister Kono, PM Bakhtadze hailed “wonderful cooperation in every dimension,” and expressed hope that people-to-people relations between Georgia and Japan will be “a great precondition” to strengthen their political and economic ties.

“We do like to see more Japanese friends coming from Japan to Georgia having more business between the two nations,” the Georgian PM said.

Similar issues were discussed at the March 15 meeting with Japanese Finance Minister, who is the country’s Deputy PM as well.

PM Bakhtadze referred again to “excellent people-to-people and political relations” at the Japan-Georgia business forum on Friday, calling upon the participants “to expand this extraordinary relation into an economic field.”

At the forum, PM Bakhtadze spoke of Georgia’s prospects as “a regional and a global business hub” and noted that although his country is small, it has “a remarkably attractive economy for international investments.” “Our market is fully open, our economy is liberal, and our location is strategic,” he stated.

As part of his Japanese visit, PM Bakhtadze also held meetings at the Japanese External Trade Organization (JETRO), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).

